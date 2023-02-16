West Texas native John Baumann returns to the Texas Hill Country for another crowd-pleasing show at the Arcadia Live theatre on Saturday, Feb. 18,
John Baumann has established himself as equal parts brilliant songwriter and captivating entertainer.
Originally finding his musical footing in the renowned group The Panhandlers, John Baumann is an acclaimed songwriter and frontman in his own right.
With five solo releases under his belt, Baumann continues to hone his sharp-eyed songwriting with country instrumentation, earning critical attention and landing cuts with other artists like Kenny Chesney and the Randy Rogers Band.
"The sound is a sonic landscape right out of a hot afternoon in Lubbock, Texas," says Baumann. "It’s loose and warm. The lyrical pictures are all like something off an old postcard, each one with its own story to tell, with the backdrops being little vignettes of life on the south plains panhandle region of Texas."
John Baumann is certainly not restricted to the studio. Like most adept artists, a special place is created between John Baumann and his live audiences, and in a room full of people, you’ll feel as though his words are meant for you alone.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
