UGRA, HCAF partner for Summer Arts Assemblage Class

The Hill Country Arts Foundations is partnering with the Upper Guadalupe River Authority to offer a summer arts assemblage class the week of July 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon.
This class is for children ages 11-plus. The week-long class is only $75.
This is a unique art opportunity for kids. Create individual art pieces from treasures found during the UGRA annual Guadalupe River cleanup. We are fortunate to live in a beautiful area with the Guadalupe River flowing through our city. This class will utilize objects found in the UGRA’s Guadalupe River Clean-up held on July 22, 2023.
Students will learn different techniques for art media while supporting our environment. It gets messy, so dress for it. Having a larger understanding of the role water plays in our life is an important lesson for all of our community.
At the end of the week, the public is invited to view the pieces created in the class. HCAF is grateful to be able to collaborate with UGRA for such an important opportunity to educate our children on river stewardship.
Register your child today, as space is still available. Registration is $75.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation is located at 120 Point Theatre Rd. in Ingram. For more information, call (830) 367-5121 or visit www.hcaf.com.
