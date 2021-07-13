Loss of balance and falls in one’s senior years are not as inevitable as many elderly citizens might think.
However, Kerrville ranks number one in the state for injuries due to falls.
In this therapist-led class, attendees are learning how to reduce their fall risk at home by exploring the following topics:
• Medicines and other items that may affect balance;
• Improving your balance and strength;
• How to set up your home to keep you from falling;
• Using assistive devices;
• Receive a “File of Life” card for emergencies.
These classes continue in the Ambulatory Care Center classroom, 4:30-5:30 p.m. on July 20, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16.
To host a class in your community, or to RSVP, call 258-7442, ext. 9, or email jcole@petersonhealth.com.
