Ingram Volunteer Fire Department hosts open house Saturday
The Ingram Fire Department will be hosting their annual open house on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 215 Hwy 39 in Ingram, Texas.

Fire station tours will be available to the public as well as vendors from many aspects of the fire service will have equipment used daily by firefighters on display for the public to view and learn how this equipment is used. Ingram Fire Department will be selling their first Cancer Awareness t-shirts and the public can purchase fresh baked goods. Air Evac will be on hand to provide tours and answer questions about helicopter ambulance service and sign individuals up for membership. BBQ plates will also be offered for sale at the event.

