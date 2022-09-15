Ingram Volunteer Fire Department hosts open house Saturday

The Ingram Fire Department will be hosting their annual open house on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 215 Hwy 39 in Ingram, Texas.
Fire station tours will be available to the public as well as vendors from many aspects of the fire service will have equipment used daily by firefighters on display for the public to view and learn how this equipment is used. Ingram Fire Department will be selling their first Cancer Awareness t-shirts and the public can purchase fresh baked goods. Air Evac will be on hand to provide tours and answer questions about helicopter ambulance service and sign individuals up for membership. BBQ plates will also be offered for sale at the event.
Ingram Fire Department announced their first annual "Paint the Chair for First Responders" project. The Fire Department invited local and area high schools to paint chairs provided by the department in their school colors. The chairs should depict their school spirit, or be dedicated to first responders, or a combination of the two. These chairs will be raffled at the end of the evening. The raffle will also include items from local and area businesses that have been donated to the department.
We look forward to the public joining us for a day of fun, tasty food, and learning more about first responders and what it takes to operate a department and keep it running effectively.
Departments across the state have had an increase in call volume due to the dry weather conditions and drought conditions this year.
Community members and volunteers have given up a great deal these past few months and we hope this is a time where we can all come together and relax and enjoy the day. This is not only a benefit for the Ingram Fire Department, but an opportunity to see what latest items and equipment there arethat may benefit the volunteer department in your area as well. Volunteers can’t always take time away from jobs and families to attend trade shows or conferences to learn about the latest equipment on the market. We hope this will give these departments the opportunity to visit the vendors at our open house and see what is available.
We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Ingram Fire Department.
Ingram Fire Department is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
• Ingram Tom Moore High School;
• Center Point High School;
• Fredericksburg High School;
• Our Lady of The Hills College Prep.
• Bound Tree Medical Supply;
• First Net Training Division;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.