An art exhibition featuring “Birds of the Texas Hill Country” by two well-known Texas artists, Bridget Langdale and Julian Teal, opens on July 1 at the Riverside Nature Center.
Are you re-entering the world after COVID-19 sheltering and looking for something to do? Fly over to the Riverside Nature Center to see the newly-installed art extension of the “Alfred Woodcock Presents, Return of the Birds” exhibit.
Teal is an award-winning graphic designer and artist from Splendora, Texas. He has a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Houston and was an instructor at the Art Institute of Houston for more than 10 years. He was a founding member of the Watercolor Art Society – Houston (WASH) and has artwork in national and international collections.
He is a highly-experienced freelance graphic designer with an extensive background working with clients of all sizes and industries, from small local businesses to large multi-national Fortune 500 corporations including B2B and B2C, manu- facturing, energy industry, retail, medical, financial, real estate, cultural, travel and non-profit organizations.
Langdale is a recognized creative and diverse artist working in repurposed materials, acrylic and latex paints, living in Mason, Texas. She has a bachelor of fine arts from Texas Tech University. Her work has been recognized with awards and commissions across the nation.
Sharing her love of art with others is an additional inspiration for her. She has taught in the public-school system, substituted, served as juror in yearly Texas VASE events, and teaches corporate teambuilding, adult and youth workshops.
