Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. received an impactful notification from Ken Stoepel Ford confirming support and a “Great Gatsby” sponsorship of $10,000 for its 35th annual ball. This is the first time that Hill Country Charity Ball has received a $10,000 sponsorship from Ken Stoepel Ford.
This year’s “The Grand Affair — A Roaring Good Time” ball will be a roaring 1920s theme event benefiting the Arcadia Live. The Arcadia Live is a local nonprofit, through the Arcadia Theatre, that benefits citizens of the Texas Hill Country by promoting vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of downtown Kerrville.
“The Arcadia was a very popular venue for many, many generations of our community starting back in 1926,” said Capricia Stoepel-Moran, Ken Stoepel Ford’s marketing director. “My parents, Ron and Ann Stoepel, tell my brothers and I stories of the memories they had in that theatre. The Arcadia sadly closed its doors in 1988, so our generation never got to relive the experiences that our parent’s generation and those before us did.”
Through their mission and vision, Arcadia Live plans to reclaim its status as a community hub by showcasing classic films, live theatre and partnering with other local area nonprofits like Big Seed and Kerr County Arts Cultural Center to provide a two-fold support to the local creative art endeavors throughout Kerrville.
“We are so excited that the Arcadia reopened their doors in 2020, and have added that special twinkle back into downtown Kerrville once again,” says Moran-Stoepel. “It’s so wonderful seeing our historic downtown area come alive again! We support Kerrville 100 percent, so supporting the Arcadia Live was an easy decision.”
Through Ken Stoepel Ford’s outstanding and gracious donation, the Arcadia Live will be able to directly utilize the monetary funds to increase their building space’s capacity and thus increasing the community’s exposure to local fine arts initiatives.
“We are thrilled to have our local community’s support, and we cannot wait to donate an incredible amount of funds towards an amazing organization that directly impacts multiple generations of our community,” said Cindy Hernandez, president of Hill Country Charity Ball Association. “I am so blessed to be serving as the president of this amazing organization and help contribute to an area nonprofit that serves our community in different capacities.”
“The Grand Affair — A Roaring Good Time” ball will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall.
The 35th annual ball will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Tickets are available via Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. board members or online at www.hillcountrycharityball.com.
