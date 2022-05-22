MOWW honors cadets, hears tale of POW

The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars recognized the achievements of three JROTC cadets from local area high schools at the May chapter meeting held at the Y.O. Ranch Resort and Conference Center in Kerrville. Cadets from three high school JROTC programs were each the recipients of the MOWW JROTC Award of Merit. The award recognizes superior achievement in leadership, community service, academics and participation in JROTC activities.
Cadet Jack Osborne of Boerne Champion High School Air Force JROTC spoke to the members of Hill Country Chapter about his experiences in his unit and expressed his thanks for receiving the award. His Senior Aerospace Science Instructor, Col. Michael Colvard, USAF (ret) also spoke about Cadet Osborne’s achievements and gave brief overview of activities of the Boerne Champion HS AFJROTC corps. Col. Colvard accepted a donation from Hill Country Chapter to help with paying for some of the many activities of the JROTC unit at Boerne Champion HS.
Cadet Diego Elizondo, representing the Fredericksburg High School Navy JROTC, spoke about his experiences in the JROTC. He has risen to a position of leadership in the corps of cadets during his tenure at the unit. LCDR Patricia Lee, USN (ret), Senior Naval Science Instructor at Fredericksburg High School addressed the membership, speaking about the activities of the corps of cadets and dealing with challenges with member- ship, the impact of COVID and what the future holds for the JROTC unit. LCDR Lee accepted a donation from the Hill Country Chapter of MOWW, which will be used to pay for various activities and equipment needed by the unit.
Representing Tivy High School Air Force JROTC was cadet Nathan Halpin, who thanked the chapter for the recognition of his award and told about his experiences in the corps of cadets. Nathan will be attending a Youth Leadership Conference sponsored by the MOWW at Texas A&M University later this summer. Col. Bobby Woods, USAF (ret) mentioned that his AFJROTC unit received a donation from Hill Country Chapter at an earlier event. He also spoke about the challenges all JROTC units are facing regarding numbers of cadets participating across the nation and affecting the JROTC units of all the services. Much of what has impacted overall membership is due to the impact of the COVID pandemic. Col Woods did convey a note of optimism that things are turning around and this vital youth program will continue to thrive.
While attending the chapter meeting, the JROTC cadets, their parents, and other attendees were treated to an interesting story by one of the MOWW members present. Col. Joe Milligan, USAF (ret), former Vietnam War POW, related what turned out to be an amusing tale involving Skippy peanut butter. Briefly, he told the gathering about being summoned to the prison camp interrogator’s office on a day that happened to be St. Valentine’s Day.
In honor of what his guards described as a “great American holiday” he was allowed to write a letter to his wife or sweetheart. Though he was not married, and doubted he had any sweethearts waiting at home for him after having been in Hanoi for more than three years, he decided not to pass up an opportunity to continue to resist his captors.
He recalled that as a boy he always had a jar of Skippy peanut butter on the breakfast table. He made it a habit to read the label on the jar repeatedly and remembered the address for the company owning the Skippy brand. So, he told his captors he wanted to write to his sweetheart, “P.N. Butter,” whom he called “Skippy.” His letter to his “sweetheart” contained lines about how much he missed her and loved her and how we wished to be together with her at the “Ritz.”
Though he didn’t know the results of his letter until well after his release from the Hanoi Hilton, he later learned that his mother had gotten a visit from men in black suits, wearing dark sunglasses, who drove to the family farm in a black government vehicle.
They confirmed that she was Mrs. Milligan and told her from then on to include a jar of Skippy peanut butter and a box of Ritz crackers in any care packages she sent to her son in prison.
A film team from Hormel Foods, owner of the Skippy brand, was present at the MOWW meeting filming a documentary about Col. Joe Milligan and Skippy peanut butter.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization. MOWW focuses on patriotism, youth leadership activities, law enforcement, homeland security and other outreach programs.
Membership is open to current, retired, and former officers of the uniformed services and their spouses, children and grandchildren.
For more information, contact Hill Country Chapter Commander, Col. Norm Wells at (830) 895-0788. Additional information and an application for membership can be found at the MOWW website: www.moww. org.
