The Symphony of the Hills opens its new season with the World Premiere “River of Stars” on Oct. 7 at the Cailloux Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The piece was commissioned from Ethan Wickman, professor of music at the University of Texas San Antonio, by Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor and musical director.
“We thought, why not bring a new work into the world as part of our 20th celebration?” said Dowdy. “Ethan took inspiration from the Guadalupe River. The theme of ‘river of stars’ just gives me chills thinking about it. The crowd is going to be engaged.”
The complete music program for the evening includes:
• Ludwig van Beethoven – “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Allegro con brio;”
• Manuel De Falla – “The Three-Cornered Hat, Suite 1;”
• Ethan Wickman – “River of Stars (World Premiere);”
• Sergei Rachmaninoff – “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” Donald Crandall, piano solo.
Following a year of modified scheduling, concerts will again be offered in the traditional format, with a single concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Enhanced safety procedures will remain in place to ensure a safe concert experience. There will be no Wine Reception. This concert is sponsored by Chris Cheever.
Tickets can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393.
Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
Upcoming concerts for Symphony of the Hills include:
• “Holiday Hopes: dream, pray, love,” Dec. 2;
• “Outlaws and Heroes: New frontiers,” Jan. 8;
• “Heart of the Strings: Hidden beauty,” Feb. 24;
• “Primitive Echoes: Mystery of war and peace,” April 28.
Full descriptions of each concert along with ticket links are available at www.symphonyofthehills. org.
