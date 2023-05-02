Teacher Feature: Ryan grove

School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Kindergarten.
Years teaching: 10 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in elementary education from Saint Leo University, in St. Leo, Florida.
Reason you chose a career in education: I’ve always loved kids, and I feel like I understand them.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When I see a kid struggling, but they have grit, and they don’t give up, and they achieve what they need to do.
Hardest part of teaching: There’s only one of me, and 23 of them. I wish I could give more one-on-one help.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Not to be weighed down with so many meetings, and so much required training.
Other duties at school: It’s my first year, so I don’t have any yet.
Hobbies/interests: I like to garden, and I love animals. We live on a ranch.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Houston, and graduated from The Woodlands High School in 1997. Randy Grove was my high-school sweetheart, but we parted when I went off to St. Leo University for my degree. I picked St. Leo because it’s a private Roman Catholic liberal arts university, established in 1889. The university is associated with the Holy Name Monastery, a Benedictine convent, and Saint Leo Abbey, a Benedictine monastery. While I went to school, I also worked in a private daycare center, then worked there for five more years. I taught for nine years at Wesley Chapel Elementary in Wesley Chapel, Fla. Randy and I reconnected in October of 2015 through Facebook, and we had a long-distance relationship, with me flying back-and-forth on breaks. In 2016 Ryan’s mother, Sonja Grove, started needing care, and in 2017 my father, James Hunter, needed to be cared for. I moved to Kerrville, and Ryan and I were married in 2017. I took time off from teaching to care for my father until he passed in 2018, and my mother-in-law until she passed in 2020. I returned to teaching kindergarten, here at Nimitz, in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.