George Eychner, president of the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation, says the group was formed in 2000.
He says, “Back in December of 1993 a fire in a storage area burned up the city’s Christmas decorations. Fredericksburg lent some of their decorations for a while, until they became unusable. In 1995, Jim Murphy, Walter Shellhase, Gene Lehman, and Commissioner Bill Williams gathered a committee to decorate the County Courthouse, using donated funds and volunteers, many from the Kerr County Women's Chamber. On June 5, 2000 that came together as the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation, chartered as a 501(c)3.”
Local Rotary clubs purchased the big Christmas tree, he says, then in 2017 the Cailloux Foundation and the County Court took over responsibility for decorating the courthouse. KCLC President Kyle Bond raised the possibility of disbanding the corporation, but several local organizations came together, including Kerr County, KPUB, the Chamber of Commerce, Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. They proposed, since a lot of effort had gone into forming KCLC, to repurpose it. Their new mission became, “To raise funds to support infrastructure, lighting, equipment, decorations and maintenance needs and requirements for holiday lighting initiatives in the greater Kerrville area.”
Eychner says KCLC elected new officers in February of 2020, about when COVID hit. But they started looking for a new project, and CVB Executive Director Charlie McIlvain noted that visitors coming into Kerrville from Interstate 10 didn’t see any decorations until they got to the courthouse.
“KCLC decided to decorate Sidney Baker,” Eychner said. “We found the ‘Gold Zig-Zag’ ornaments we wanted through a local company, Christmas Decor of the Hill Country. But because they were made to order, and the pandemic had slowed manufacturing, we had to act quickly.
“On Sept. 3 we voted to try and raise funds for 25 ornaments. But the people of Kerrville decided it was time to do something, and by Sept. 25 we raised enough contributions to buy 44 ornaments. They came in Nov. 2, just in time for KPUB crews to install them. Mike Wittler was an instant supporter, and we have many great people on the Board of Directors.”
He says they also took on a replacement for the 2020 Holiday Lighted Parade, which the city had to cancel. They raised enough funds to do a “Light up the Hills” virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, filming from the top of the parking garage and with a drone flight, complete with Mayor Bill Blackburn, County Judge Rob Kelly, and Santa Claus.
This year KCLC is again undertaking two projects, Eychner says. They are producing the resurrected Holiday Lighted Parade, and raising $200,000 to upgrade and flood-proof the holiday lighting on Tranquility Island.
He says, “Right now there is a 60-amp electrical box above Tranquility Island. That’s enough to light 20 trees and the Women's Chamber display. We want to replace that with a 200-amp service, which will provide lights for 105 trees and other displays, from the Louise Hays end of the island to the Francisco Lemos bridge. The possibilities are unlimited; we could have red, white and blue lighting for July 4, colored lights for Valentine’s Day, or even allow people to rent the venue for private events. In five to 10 years, we could support development of a large-scale Kerrville Christmas destination experience.”
“The nature of what we’re doing touches people’s heartstrings,” he says. “We have KerrvilleChristmasLighting.com, where people can leave donations. We recently received an anonymous gift of $500 left with the note, ‘So I can bring my grandkids’.”
Eychner says he was born and raised in Grand Island, Neb., graduating from Grand Island High School in 1960. Then he headed off to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln for a degree in music education, where he also enlisted in Air Force ROTC.
“I fully intended to be a professional trumpet player, but my mother convinced me I needed a ‘job degree’ to support my goal. I graduated, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant.”
He says in October of 1964 he went on a blind date. “I had pledged a fraternity, Delta Epsilon, and Chuck Adams was my roommate. His girlfriend went to Nebraska Wesleyan University, and she set me up with Judy Young. We went to a program of Victorian poetry, and our first date was ‘three hours short.’ we got married in May of 1965.”
Eychner says he got a delay from the Air Force to pursue an advanced degree, and graduated with a master of music education in August of 1965. “Then I spent my whole Air Force career between Lackland AFB, Kelly AFB, and Goodfellow AFB. I tell Air Force members, ‘If you want to stay in Texas, keep telling them you want to go somewhere else.’
“But God meant me to be here. I retired at Goodfellow in 1988, with no job in sight. It was like Philippians 4:6, ‘Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.’ Our pastor, Robert Hall, told me about a position as executive director of Mount Wesley. Judy had just been promoted in San Angelo, and our daughter, Susan, was in eighth grade and heavily involved in gymnastics, but the move worked out for all of us.”
He says, “Susan became a ninth-grade cheerleader, and met her husband, Daniel. They’re now in Helotes, with three of our grandchildren. Our older son, Scott, graduated from Texas Tech, and he and his wife are in Montana, with two of our grandchildren. He works for the Montana Workforce Commission. Our youngest son, Brad, is an Air Force spouse. He and two grandchildren are in Osan, Korea, with Col. Jonelle Eychner. So, we have seven grandkids.”
Eychner says he ran Mount Wesley for 11 years, then became the executive director of the Hill Country Arts Foundation for three years, was the Hill Country representative for Texas Public Radio for two years, and became an estimator for Guadalupe Electric on a part-time basis.
But he achieved his goal of being a trumpet player. He says he was a founding member of the Sentimental Journey Orchestra in 1993, and has had a long career playing with Harry and the Hightones Swing Band.
“But right now, it’s exciting to be part of the KCLC. Along with the reopening of the Arcadia Theater and the Urban Trails system, the historic downtown businesses are all building an energy that’s revitalizing Kerrville.”
