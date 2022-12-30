Park lovers everywhere are invited to help Texas State Parks begin celebrating 100 years Jan. 1 with a First Day Hike. Almost every Texas State Park will host ranger-guided and self-guided walks, bike rides, paddling trips and polar plunges in honor of the national initiative aimed at getting people outdoors.

“Texas State Parks is excited to kick off our 100-year celebration with the most First Day Hikes we’ve ever offered,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “Whether you’re visiting for the first time, or you’ve visited many times before, more than 80 parks across Texas are ready to help you start 2023 off on the right foot. We can’t wait to share all the exciting things happening in Texas State Parks this upcoming year with you. We invite everyone to make some memories in nature with friends and family!”

