P2K opens ‘new, unusual love story’ Friday

Playhouse 2000 is set to open the third title in their Season 2022, the unusual new love story by John Cariani, "Last Gas." The show will run July 15 through July 31 in the VK Garage Theater.
"Last Gas" tells the often hilarious, frequently moving story of "Nat Paradis," the middle-aged single father and ardent Boston Red Sox fan who runs a lonely convenience store in the rural reaches of northern Maine, the last chance to buy gas and a few groceries before hitting the border with Canada.
Nat, played by Marcus Goodyear, is trying to find a way to "get back to happy" as the TV anti-depressant ad promises. He may have found it when high-school sweetheart "Lureen Legassey," played by real-life spouse Amy Goodyear, returns to town for her mother's interment, but his best friend, "Guy," played by Jeff Cunningham, isn't sure that's what he needs.
Others in the cast include Andrew Snyder as the son, "Troy." Nat shares with local forest ranger "Cherry-Tracy Pulcifer," played by Darcey Wagner, and David Cummings as Nat's demanding father, "Dwight."
The show was directed by Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown, and Emery Dorman is the stage manager. Scenic design is by Judd Vermillion, with lights by Nick Boland and costumes by Amy Goodyear.
Cariani is an accomplished actor as well as an award-winning playwright; he starred on Broadway in "Something Rotten" and the 2004 revival of "Fiddler On The Roof," and played "Julian Beck" on NBC-TV's "Law and Order" among others.
His best-known play is the poignant "Almost, Maine" which has appeared at theaters across the country for more than a decade, including at the Hill Country Arts Foundation's Point Theatre. When it premiered at the famous Portland Stage Company in 2010, "Last Gas" was the best-selling three-week run in the group's history.
Tickets to see "Last Gas" in The VK Garage Theater are $24 each, general admission, and are available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
To avoid on-line convenience fees, guests are encouraged to reserve tickets at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or to call the Box Office at (830) 896-9393 anytime, leaving a message if calling outside window hours.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters, is managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, which also serves as Kerrville's Community Theater.
More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
