The Riverside Nature Center Plant Sale committee is in the early stages of planning for a fall plant sale in September.
Due to the pandemic, they are considering having a members-only sale restricted to Hill Country Master Naturalists, Kerrville Native Plant Society of Texas, and Riverside Nature Center members.
The tentative plan is to send a pre-order plant list to the memberships.
People will reply with their order.
They will compile and place the total order with a wholesaler who will deliver the plants to RNC prior to the sale date.
They will need volunteers at RNC to unload the delivery trucks and sort plants, then re-sort the plants into each purchaser’s order; and finally, deliver each order to curbside in the RNC parking lot for the purchaser to pick up.
Organizers say they may schedule one day to receive plants from the wholesaler, one day to sort orders, and one day for purchasers to pick up their plants.
All of the volunteer activities are very physical. And all volunteers will be required to wear a mask and to maintain personal distancing recommendations.
The tentative dates are Sept. 23-26.
Sharon Hixson of the organizing committee said they will need a significant number of volunteers to accomplish this.
So, she is asking, “Are you willing to volunteer?”
If yes, reply to Sharon Hixson at sharonhixson859@gmail.com as soon as possible.
