Schreiner University will host several star parties this fall at the Loftis Family Science Center. These events are free to attend and open to the public. The dates and times for the Fall Star Parties are Sept. 23 at 8 p.m., Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Participants will be able to view celestial objects in the Hill Country sky in the domed observatory containing Schreiner’s 16-inch telescope. See planets, nebulae, stars, star clusters, and galaxies through the telescopes at Loftis Observatory. Several eight-inch telescopes will also be available for public viewing.
Free parking is available adjacent to the center. The entrance gate is along East Main Street across from the Schreiner University baseball and softball fields. The star party will generally go untill about midnight, and participants may come and go at any time.
The event will be canceled if there is inclement weather
The Loftis Family Science Center was made possible by a gift from the late Dennis Loftis, an amateur—but accomplished—astronomer. In addition to the observatory and telescope, the 3,500-square-foot facility includes a field biology lab and classroom.
For more information on the star parties or the Loftis Family Science Center, contact Dr. Kim Arvidsson at KDArvidsson@schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.