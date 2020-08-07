The Salvation Army will host its annual “Back to School Bash” Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive, with modifications.
Within the community, the Back to School Bash is seen as an event to help families kick off the school year, and this year will not be any different. This year’s Bash will be a drive-through event where families can enjoy some safe family fun without leaving their vehicle.
The Salvation Army staff and volunteers will have several activity booths set up for families to participate in from the comfort of their car. Plus, local agencies and clubs will be on hand to speak with parents and kids about how to get involved with their organizations.
At the end of the Drive-Through Bash, every member of the family who stopped and participated in the activity at each booth will get an opportunity to spin the Prize Wheel. They will be giving away all kinds of great things, including two bicycles.
The free event is open to all, and will be filled with fun activities, such as arts and crafts, games, free food and more. The Drive-Throuugh Back to School Bash will be a fun event for all ages.
Local non-profit agencies interested in participating in the Drive-Through Back to School Bash can contact 315-5778.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.