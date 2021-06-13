Blanco’s Faris selected for DAR scholarship

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas announced that their 2021 college scholarship has been awarded to Raylee Faris, a 2021 graduate of Blanco High School.
Faris graduated fourth in her class with a 3.87 GPA, and says she “enjoys spending time on the volleyball court, in the livestock barn, with close friends and family, and with Jesus.”
She served as president of the Blanco FFA Chapter and FCA Club, vice-president of National Honor Society, and pepresentative for Student Council. She also served in FCCLA, Track and Field, Young Life, Youth Group and the Blanco High School Booster Club.
Faris plans to attend Texas A&M University beginning in the fall semester of 2021, and will major in Animal Science. Through her major, she will complete the prerequisites needed for A&M Nursing School, after which she will pursue a career in pediatric anesthesiology.
She is the daughter of Brian and Reyna Faris of Blanco, the granddaughter of Frank and Fayrene Craddock of Medina and granddaughter of Preston and Kay Faris of Sonora.
