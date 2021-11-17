Jewelry art

In 2019 Alana Little was visiting with her husband, Mike, at his sister’s home in Hobbs, N.M. Jeannene Holmes had a small framed tree made of pieces of costume jewelry. “I can do that,” Little thought, adding, as crafty folk often do, “only better.” So she says she started collecting costume jewelry.
“Mike and I were already going to thrift shops, and estate and garage sales, looking for other things he collects, like highway signs and rotary telephones. I bought much of my costume jewelry there, and friends started donating pieces they didn’t want. I usually shop for things I can use in the future, but sometimes I look for special pieces. Recently I needed a small Christmas nutcracker, which I couldn’t find. I usually make do with what I have.”
She says she cuts the backs off earrings and pins with wire cutters, then uses a flex-shaft machine to grind the backs smooth, so they’ll lay flat. She has an ultrasonic cleaner she runs them through, to remove any perfume and makeup and such. Then she categorizes them, either by color; or by themes such as “Christmas,” “Texas,” “birds,” or “flowers.” Much of her collection is laid out on a large table in what used to be the master bedroom of their home in Hunt. She also has shelves of clear plastic bins.
She says when she’s shopping, she also picks up most of the frames she uses. “I come up with a theme, maybe a Christmas tree or flowers, then pick out the right frame. That’s where Mike comes in. He was a handyman, so he figured out how to do things for a living. He cleans and repairs the frames, then installs a solid back to take the weight of all the jewelry. He covers that with matte board for a nice background, and adds sturdy hangers.
“I start laying out the pieces of jewelry, switching them out and moving them around to get them right. I’ll fuss with a piece for days. Then, when I say, ‘It’s done,’ he lifts each piece and glues it exactly where I placed it. It takes two or three weeks to complete a piece, depending on size, which can vary from one piece of jewelry in a small frame, particularly as a gift for children, to 200 pieces for a major work. Mike puts them together to last a lifetime, so it’s heirloom-quality art.”
She says she first made a Christmas tree, made out of Christmas tree pins. She started with small pieces, and worked up to larger presentations. “A lot of what I’ve done have been gifts, sometimes by request. I just finished a fleur-de-lis, in particular colors, for my sister, Carla Woodruff, so she could give it to a friend who lives in Euless. I’ve sold a few pieces, but up to now I’ve given most of them away. However, now I’ve had a professional show.”
She adds, “Buff Adams runs the Hunt Hair Salon. I made a piece for her featuring cats, because she loves cats, so she offered to stage a show in her salon starting Nov. 6. I had several Christmas items for that.”
Little says she was born in Albuquerque, N.M., but grew up in Hobbs, graduating from Hobbs High School in 1973. She worked her way through Oklahoma State University, earning a bachelor of science in business management in 1979. She worked in Amarillo for 2 years, then moved back to Hobbs to pursue a career in the legal field. “I was first the bookkeeper, then the accountant for law firms, then I moved to Houston in 2004 and became the law firm administrator. I was the non-lawyer in a firm, running everything else including human resources, finance, billing, and such. I’m still working, for Rigby & Rigby in Houston, mostly online.”
She says before COVID she made about one trip a month to the office, but since then it has been one every two months. “Mike and I like the restaurants in Houston, and we have friends there.” She says she met Mike in Will Rogers Elementary School in Hobbs, and they were best friends in high school, but after graduating went their own way. They reconnected in 1992, and were married that August.
“When Mike retired, we decided we didn’t want to live in Houston any more, so we sold our house. But we didn’t know where we wanted to live. We drove for about 6,000 miles across Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, stopping to drive around small towns looking for one that would fit. We knew Ed Rogers here in Hunt, and Mike had worked on a project in Houston where Bill Furbush was the architect, so we knew him and his wife, Weezie. But we didn’t think we could afford the house we wanted in Hunt. But we finally found this place, and bought it Nov. 6, 2015.”
She says there was a feral cat that came with the house, and there’s an 18-year-old whitetail doe that’s a neighborhood pet. “You can pet the deer, but not the cat.”
