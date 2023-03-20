The Rotary Club of Kerrville is hosting the “Sixth Annual First Responders Golf Tournament” on Monday, April 10 at Riverhill Country Club.
Registration and lunch will be held at 11 a.m. A putting contest begins at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will be held at noon.
Scoring will occur immediately after play, with awards being presented with hors d'oeuvres on the front lawn of the mansion.
Teams and individuals are invited to participate, and must be registered by April 5.
All funds raised will benefit local first responders by providing them training and educational grants.
The field will be limited to the first 20 teams or 80 players.
Registration is $150 per player or $500 per team.
Sponsors are also being sought at multiple different levels.
If you cannot participate, donations are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.