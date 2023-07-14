P2K prepares for Agatha Christie thriller

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, will present the fourth in their acclaimed bi-annual series of mysteries by Agatha Christie next month.
The classic thriller “A Murder is Announced” will be presented in the Cailloux Theater from Aug. 4-20, directed by Amy Goodyear and designed by Judd Vermillion.
Playwright Leslie Darbon has crafted a fast-paced and witty adaptation of Christie’s original novel, which features the feisty amateur detective “Miss Marple.” Because Christie never wrote a play for Miss Marple, Darbon’s adaptation provides the first opportunity to see her on stage.
The role of “Miss Marple” will be undertaken by P2K newcomer Kathy Masello, whose acting resume comes mostly from El Paso. She is joined by Playhouse veterans Maggie Meek as “Leticia Blacklock,” Judd Vermillion as “Inspector Craddock,” and Louise Vermillion as “Bunny.”
Other in the cast include Tasha Remschel as “Julia,” Treston Mack as “Patrick,” Jessica Sturm as “Mitzi,” Becca Bigott as “Phillipa,” Rain Snyder as “Edmund,” Marcus Goodyear as “Rudi,” Ken DeZarn as “Sergeant Mellors,” and Playhouse 2000 founder Susan Neely Balentine as “Mrs. Swettenham.”
“A Murder is Announced” opens with the highly unusual personal notice in the local Gazette that “A murder is announced and will take place on Friday, October the thirteenth, at Little Paddocks at six-thirty p.m.”
The twists and turns begin there, and are sped along by the light-hearted adaptation, which will keep audiences both enthralled and entertained.
The impressive scenic backdrop for this show was once again conceived by designer Judd Vermillion, who recently earned recognition for “Outstanding Scenic Design” in the American Association of Community Theaters’ National Design Competition for the impressive set of “Murder on the Orient Express,” part of Playhouse 2000’s Season 2021.
“A Murder is Announced” will be presented for three weekends in the Cailloux Theater, from Aug. 4 -20, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced $24 and $27, with discounts for children and students. Reservations are available at the Cailloux Box Office, by telephone at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
Playhouse 2000, in addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
