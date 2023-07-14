P2K prepares for Agatha Christie thriller

Playhouse 2000 veteran actors Susan Neely Balentine and Maggie Meek rehearse for the upcoming presentation of “Agatha Christie’s A Murder is Announced,” which will be performed at the Cailloux Theater for three weekends beginning Aug. 4.

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, will present the fourth in their acclaimed bi-annual series of mysteries by Agatha Christie next month.

The classic thriller “A Murder is Announced” will be presented in the Cailloux Theater from Aug. 4-20, directed by Amy Goodyear and designed by Judd Vermillion.

