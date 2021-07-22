Captain Jeremiah and Major Missy Romack say as the senior Kerrville Kroc officers it’s their job to oversee “all things Salvation Army in Kerr County.”
Missy says, “The Salvation Army’s goal is to meet human needs in His name, and to be His hands in the community.”
Jeremiah says the Kroc’s after-school youth programs with the Boys and Girls Club include junior church, training in essential life skills, and help with homework. The Salvation Army also responds during disasters, for instance by feeding first responders. To that end, he’s making the rounds, meeting leaders of the various disaster-related agencies across the county.
Missy says the Kroc’s Sunday morning program for adults and families includes breakfast, Sunday School, and Church services. Then there’s the Salvation Army Thrift Store, which recycles used items and slightly-worn clothes back into the community, providing funding for social services programs and the shelter.
They also list summer programs for youth, adults, and families, using the Kroc’s many facilities, from the swimming pool to the golf range. Jeremiah says the 2021 summer day camp, running from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. served 90 children.
They also provide space for the community to use, from serving as a wedding venue to providing meeting space for many local civic organizations.
“That includes Rotary International,” Jeremiah says. “I’m a long-time member, and I’m looking forward to meeting with the local club.”
Missy says Salvation Army officers are ordained ministers of the Salvation Army Church. “We follow a ‘Wesleyan Holiness Theology.’ The Salvation Army was started in 1864 by a former Methodist minister and his wife, William and Catherine Boothe, in London. The church came to the U.S. in 1880, and now it has expanded until almost every county has a presence, from a service center manned by volunteers, up to the 26 Kroc Centers, one of which is in Texas. The Salvation Army also works in 19 countries around the world.”
Jeremiah adds, “We see ourselves as an army for God. Here we take a holistic approach to whatever needs there are across Kerr County.”
Missy says she was born and raised in Amarillo. She graduated from the 6-A Tascosa High School in 1994, already active in the Salvation Army. “In the summer of 1993, as a teen, I went to Camp Hoblitzelle, in Midlothian. My camp counselor introduced me to Jeremiah at an evening program, and we started dating.”
Jeremiah says he was born 200 miles away, in Abilene, graduating from Abilene High School in 1997. “I felt God call me, and started going to the Salvation Army Church there. My parents came after I did, and we all felt the call to serve. They are now Salvation Army sergeants.” He says after he met Missy at camp, they dated long-distance.
“That was before internet, back when communicating meant expensive long-distance phone calls, and written letters. We kept dating for seven years, until Missy went off to Atlanta in 1999. After that, I worked odd jobs, and became kind of a prodigal son for years, ending up in Dallas.”
Missy says she attended Evangeline Booth College in Atlanta, Ga., and was commissioned and ordained in 2001. Then her first duty station was in Dallas.
“She and I reconnected,” Jeremiah says. “We got to praying together, and the Lord opened my eyes. We were married in 2006, and I finally answered His call. After attending Boothe, I was commissioned and ordained in 2009.”
They say they have had various assignments since, both as commanding officers in Waxahachie and Big Spring, and administrative positions in divisional headquarters in Florida and Georgia. Both are pursuing further degrees from Trevecca Nazarene University. Missy has a bachelors in Christian ministry, and Jeremiah is working on a bachelors in business administration.
Missy says they have two daughters. Addison will enter seventh grade in August, and Emmie will be in the third grade.
“It was harder to convince Emmie the move was a good one,” Jeremiah says. “Then she fell in love with our Kroc water park.”
Jeremiah says one of his hobbies is riding his motorcycle, something Missy does not participate in. She says she likes to read, mostly about spiritual formation and Christian theology. They both like to be in the outdoors, hiking with their children.
Jeremiah quotes, “Good is the enemy of great,” and says his motto is “Work hard; play hard.”
“It’s a great day to be in Texas,” Missy says. Every day, she wants to “Spend all there is of Missy.”
