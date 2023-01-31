Teacher Feature: Geena Phillips

School: Center Point Secondary School.
Subject taught: Social Studies, and Texas and U.S. History.
Years teaching: 16 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in history and a master of arts in education, from Schreiner University; and a master of arts in history from University of Texas San Antonio. I have almost finished my principal’s certification from Angelo State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: It goes back to my childhood. I was a shy student, and some assumed I wasn’t intelligent, and I didn’t want students to feel like I felt. I want my students to achieve to their own expectations, not those of others.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Creating positive relationships with students as people, and having fun with them while they grow.
Hardest part of teaching: It’s hard watching students not reach their potential while I research every avenue to help.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to improve relationships between schools and those who write the laws we have to follow.
Other duties at school: I don’t have any assignments yet, but I help every way I can with extracurricular activities, especially in concession stands.
Hobbies/interests: I love to read history, and sometimes novels, and I write poetry. I play the piano. I also spend a lot of time with my family.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville. I went to Notre Dame Catholic School from first to eighth grade, and since it was before we had Our Lady of the Hills, I graduated from Tivy High School in 1990. I knew Jason Portillo from when we were in first grade, and we were friends through high school. After we graduated, in 1991, we started dating, dinner and movie nights, and got married in 1993. I started volunteering after high school, and after we were married I stayed home with our children until they were in school, then I went to Schreiner. I’m the only one from my family to pursue higher education, fulfilling a passion I first felt in second grade. After I graduated, I taught at Notre Dame Catholic School for four years, while keeping up my volunteer work. Our U.S. Representative Henry Bonilla, when Kerr County was in the 23rd District, heard about my volunteering through the grapevine, and hired me as his constituent liaison in his Kerrville office. I worked for him for two and a half years, until the districts were reapportioned and Kerr County became part of the 21st District. I taught U.S. history for Schreiner University for a year, until I was finally able to return to classroom teaching at the Big Springs Charter School in Leakey. I commuted for three years, then found a position at Hal Peterson Middle School for five years. I came to Center Point in 2022. Jason and I have two grown children. Britany graduated from THS in 2008, graduated from Texas State University, and is in Las Vegas, where she works in the entertainment industry. Charles graduated from THS in 2013, and after attending Austin Community College he decided he wanted to work with his dad, ranching on our two ranches, while living on the ranch which has been in our family since 1918.
