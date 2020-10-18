Blue Santa applications are now available for families in need of assistance with Christmas for children 13 and younger in Kerrville and Kerr County.
Applications are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the front desk in the lobby of KPD.
The deadline for for returning completed applications is Oct. 30.
Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association are happy that Rotary Club of Kerrville has agreed to once again partner this year to and provide generous food packages to the qualifying families.
KPD and KCPAAA try to provide children 13 and younger with at least one special want or need as well as clothes.
Citizens may donate to Blue Santa by sending checks to KCPAAA, P.O. Box 290629, Kerrville, TX 78029.
