Award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, and record producer Rodney Crowell revives old favorites and performs new releases at the Arcadia Live theatre on Saturday, April 22.
Born and raised in the Houston area to a musical family, Rodney Crowell has strong roots in country music, and has written chart-topping hits for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more.
But owing to the distinctly universal, literary quality of his writing, he has also penned beloved songs for artists as diverse as Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and countless others.
Though having begun his career in music more than 40 years ago, Crowell’s name continues to be relevant, releasing multiple full-length albums in the last three years alone, and received the Poet's Award from the Academy of Country Music for his achievements in songwriting.
But first, American singer-songwriter Ryan Culwell will be kicking off the night and warming up the crowd. For the last ten years, Culwell has been based in Nashville, where so many musicians get their start and find inspiration in the creative fervor of Music City. Culwell’s music has been compared to that of Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, and the War on Drugs, and he’s played shows with Patty Griffin, Hayes Carll, Ashley Monroe, Billy Joe Shaver, and Amy Speace. Ryan is incredibly honored and thrilled for the opportunity to share the stage with Country legend Rodney Crowell.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar/.
For more information, call or email the Box Office at (830) 315-5483, boxoffice@thearcadialive.org.
