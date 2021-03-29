Playhouse 2000, managers of Kerrville's Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, is looking for information, and they're offering a special prize to help get it.
During the month of March, P2K is asking both regular attenders and non-patrons alike to help them understand what types of communication tools are actually reaching their potential audience in the Hill Country.
"There are just so many possible avenues available to try to let people know what we're doing, we can't possibly use all of them," said Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We sincerely believe that people want to know about what kind of events they can enjoy at the City Center, so we just want to know what the best ways are to tell them."
"So, we've put together a survey to ask how and where people get information in this modern world," he continued. "It should take about 10 minutes to complete, and we're offering a chance to win a very special prize as thanks for their time."
Every potential patron who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to every P2K-presented event for a full year, from April 1, 2021 to the end of March, 2022.
That package will include two tickets to the remainder of P2K's Season 2021, including the thriller "Murder On The Orient Express" and the musical "Little Shop of Horrors" among others, plus a special holiday event and the first two plays in Season 2022.
It will also include all concerts in the Summer 2021 season, and the entire "Cailloux Performances" 2021-2022 series, which will be announced later this year.
"In all, the value of the prize is about $1,000," Brown continued. "We've only offered this package one other time, and we know it's a very valuable offer of a full year of amazing arts and entertainment."
The survey has been emailed to every patron who is currently on one of the two "eBlast" lists from the City Center, the Cailloux Theater list and the Playhouse 2000 list. It is also available via the P2K and Cailloux Theater Facebook pages.
Anyone who can't find the survey through those methods can complete it by visiting the City Center's web page at CaillouxPerformingArts.com and looking for the survey link. Off-line, hand-completed copies are also available at the Cailloux Box Office.
One survey entry is allowed per household, tracked via computer IP addresses.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc, who also serve as Kerrville's Community Theater. Details and information are available by calling 896-9393 or visiting CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.