During a special board meeting on Aug. 12, the VA Dogs of Texas Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Verla Bruner to the position of executive director of the organization, effective immediately.
She was originally hired in January by the organization as Director of Development.
Bruner arrived in Kerrville in July of 2018 from Colorado, where she was employed as a Municipal City administrator in El Paso County. She has a MBA with a concentration in nonprofit management from Springfield College in Springfield Mass., where she graduated in 2008.
Her father was in the Air Force and as a child she lived in several different countries while she was growing up.
“Beyond being an air force brat,” Bruner said, “I have lived in eight different states over the years, but Kerrville, for the first time, truly feels like home. The people are fantastic and down to earth.”
She has also been on the board of Kerrville Pets Alive since its inception in November of 2019.
When asked what her goals and ambitions are for VA Dogs, Verla said, “I want to grow our campus and outreach in order to help more veterans, and in the process have our organization become a household name in the Hill Country.” She went on to say, “This organization has so much to offer. Our tagline says it all: ‘Enriching Texas Veterans lives & giving rescue dogs a purpose’.”
During their last fiscal year ending June 31, VA Dogs presented fully trained service dogs to 13 Texas veterans. “We have the infrastructure in place to help more than double that many veterans a year,” said Verla, “All we need are the available funds to make it happen.”
Learn more about this organizations life-changing work by visiting vadogs.org.
