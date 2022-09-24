Two Texas-bred comedians, who enjoy acclaim nationwide, headliner John Wessling and feature Patrick Eady, will have you rolling in the aisles at the Arcadia Live theatre on Oct. 6.
John Wessling, a native Texan, was a finalist on Last Comic Standing on NBC, roasted Jeff Foxworthy on Comedy Central and told jokes on “Live at Gotham.”
Wessling made comedy history by performing in all 50 states in 50 consecutive days, performed two years in a row at the world famous Just For Laughs festival in Montreal, dominated as “Killer B” on Versus’ Network’s “Fanarchy,” has been an award-winning podcaster and member of the Whiskey Brothers, worked as major-market syndicated sports talk radio host and has been one of the top-rated comedians on the seas for the last five years.
But most importantly, he’s very funny and puts on one hell of a show.
Patrick Eady is a stand-up comedian from Houston, who works the crowd harder than he works his biceps.
With a gold chain that shines like freedom, he’s got jokes that will put hair on your chest and love in your heart.
Eady has the “Grit & Wit” required to open for the likes of Rich Vos, Valarie Tosi, and Mary Beth Barone.
Eady performs all over Texas and runs four shows in Houston: “Bad Idea at The Secret Group,” “Off The Dome,” “Current” and “American AF” with The Riot Comedy Show.
Some may say he’s a champion, but he’s just getting started.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
