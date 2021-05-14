For more than 80 years, the sound of Texas Swing has been the backdrop for dance halls from Fort Worth to the Rio Grande Valley, and the Cailloux Theater will bring two outstanding purveyors of the style to Kerrville in the coming weeks.
First, Texas Swing pioneers "Bob Wills' Texas Playboys" will appear in a socially distanced show on Sunday, May 23, at 3 p.m.
Then, a more modern devotee of the tradition, Bobby Flores and his "Yellow Rose Band" will take the stage on Saturday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m.
The first music genre indigenous to Texas, Western Swing, became the "Official State Music of Texas" on June 17, 2011, when Governor Rick Perry signed Senate Resolution 35.
Bob Wills, known as the “King of Texas Swing,” is credited with creating the style and making it one of the most popular in America for decades.
Wills was a songwriter, band leader, fiddler and consummate performer who became a groundbreaker and a major influence on musicians who followed him. He introduced the steel guitar to Country music, and, along with Milton Brown and "The Light Crust Doughboys," created the sound that took the world by storm.
Now under the direction of Jason Roberts, who spent more than 15 years honing his craft in the famous Swing band "Asleep at the Wheel," "Bob Wills Texas Playboys" continue to thrill audiences with music that defies time to remain fresh to every new generation.
"Bob Wills Texas Playboys under the Direction of Jason Roberts" will appear at the Cailloux Theater on Sunday, May 23, at 3 p.m. Very few tickets remain at the time of this writing, priced from $20 to $30.
Following the path laid out by Wills, Texan and Grammy Award winner Bobby Flores specializes in the very best of traditional Country and Western Swing music.
Along with his "Yellow Rose Band," featuring three world-class fiddlers and other musicians known as the best in their field, Bobby Flores will offer a concert guaranteed to get toes tapping.
A fiddler from the age of 7, Bobby has opened for national artists like Mary Robbins, Conway Twitty, and Garth Brooks, played with Johnny Bush and the Bandeleros, and spent more than a decade touring with the legendary Ray Price.
He holds awards including "Male Artist of the Year," "Western Swing Artist of the Year," "Fiddle Player of the Year," and "Top Ten Album of the Year." He's a member of the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame, and the Southern Legends of Entertainment.
Now busy directing and teaching at his own Bulverde Academy of Music, Bobby continues to play limited events when his schedule allows.
Bobby and his band will appear on Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. in a show that will be the first to offer "Full Seating" in the Cailloux Theater since COVID restrictions were put in place more than a year ago. Tickets are available in all sections priced from $10 to $40.
The Cailloux Theater is located at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville, and is part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed by Playhouse 2000, Inc.
Tickets for all City Center events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
