With spring upon us, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe, and the place to do that is at the Hill Country Youth Ranch Thrift Shop’s annual “Spring Fling.”
Scheduled for Thursday, April 8 from 5-7 p.m., spring savings will abound throughout the store, located at 3171 Highway 27 in Ingram. The event will include major discounts on its popular Boutique clothing, and everything else in the store will be half-priced. There will be door prizes, beverages and lite bites for customers to enjoy.
The HCYR Thrift Shop is a major fundraiser for the Youth Ranch’s Auxiliary which, after expenses, donates all of its revenue to the Ranch. The Thrift Shop relies solely on donations from the community and is a source of affordable clothing and an unbelievable amount of home goods. With all work done by volunteers, the shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
