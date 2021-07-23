Kerrville Pets Alive! will be hosting a “Cat & Kitten Adoption Event” on Saturday, July 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at their office, located at 414 Clay St.
KPA! officials say “You can save a life” by attending and adopting one of the many cats and kittens currently available for adoption from Blissful Cats.
For more information on the adoption event or Kerrville Pets Alive! visit www.kerrvillepetsalive.com.
