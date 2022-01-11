Teacher Feature: Pamela Boyer

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fifth-grade mathematics.
Years teaching: 22 years.
Years at school/district: 13 years; six years at Tally Elementary, and seven at Starkey.
College: I have a bachelor of science in kinesiology, with a minor in English, from Texas A&M University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I started out wanting to be a doctor, but I didn’t want massive loans; I was blessed just to be able to go to college. There were so many teachers who inspired me, that I decided to follow them into the profession.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Making learning math fun.
Hardest part of teaching: Students are all different, and it’s difficult to give each student what they need in order to learn.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would place less emphasis on state standardized testing, so we could place more emphasis on the child as an individual.
Other duties at school: I’m the fifth-grade team leader, I’m on the math Academic Excellence Committee and the Catastrophic Leave Committee, and I’m a teacher mentor.
Hobbies/interests: I love to spend time with my family and our animals.
Personal history: I was born and raised in McAllen, Texas. I went to Concordia Lutheran College in Austin, where it was pure luck that I met my husband, Craig. His advisor made a mistake in his degree plan, and he had to stay for an extra semester to take one class, so he overlapped with me starting. We had one date, and it was nothing, so we didn’t see each other for six months while I was in school and he was working. But then we had a second date, and seven months later, in 1989, we married. We moved to College Station and I finished my degree in kinesiology with a minor in English. We lived in Houston and both taught in Spring Branch ISD. We moved to Kerrville in 2006 and are so thankful we did. He teaches in Comfort, while I found a place in KISD. Being married to another educator is so much fun because we spend a lot of time bouncing ideas off of each other, and challenging one another to be better teachers. We have one son, Collin, who graduated from Tivy High School in 2016, graduated from Texas Tech in 2020, and Lubbock Police Academy in 2021. He now works for Texas A&M Forest Service in Fredericksburg. We welcomed our daughter-in-law, Sydney, into our family in May. I love working at Starkey Elementary and especially teaching fifth grade. They keep me on my toes and are so much fun. We live with three dogs and a cat.
