Asking questions

Rich Paces says he was happily retired, making improvements on his Hill Country home after living abroad for 19 years during his career on the oil and gas industry. He was active in the Center Point community as a member of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, and vice-president of the Center Point Area Historical Preservation Association, but had no inclination to run for office.
“Then a neighbor put a bug in my ear,” he says. “Doug Hug told me I should run for County Commissioner. On May 21 of 2021 I attended a rally for Roman Garcia, and Alan West was the speaker. He said, ‘To right this sinking ship we need conservatives to run for every local office.’ I decided at that moment, I would run.”
Paces says he was involved in local politics, but had no experience in running for office. He decided he wanted to do more, and was the first to file for Place 2 Commissioner in 2021.
“I had a lot of support from my church, my neighbors, and from members of the CPVFD. Fire Chief Charles Holt told me he was thinking of running, but since I stepped up, he would get behind me. I got out early, in November, and started knocking on doors. I talked to other elected officials and learned how to run. There’s a big difference if you listen to the first speech I made, and the later ones. As I gained experience, they became a lot more focused and issue-based.”
He says he also sent out mailers to the voters in the precinct. “Campaigning in Precinct 2 can be challenging. A lot of the doors are behind locked gates. But when I knocked on a door it wasn’t, ‘I’m running, here’s a flyer, goodbye.’ I would sit with people, and instead of telling them what I intended, I mainly asked them what issues were important to them. I learned a lot. The folks in East Kerr County wanted to talk about taxes and development, and water is a huge issue.”
Paces says his experience in oil and gas provides some answers about water. “The ground in East Kerr County is a lot more fractured than the rest of the area. The strata which hold water are separated by more faults, which makes it harder for water to recharge them.”
He adds, “I think it’s good that the Commissioners’ Court is working with the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District to address the issue. For instance, instead of trying to write our own guidelines on wells, we’re letting them use their expertise. They’ve already changed the requirement on wells from one every five acres, to one every seven acres.” He says he also hopes to advance the idea of rainwater harvesting as a water-saving measure.
Paces said he practically had to run two campaigns. “Before the primary, I knocked on about 1,100 doors, and sent out my mailers to reach the rest. After the primary I found myself in a runoff with Sonja Hooten, so I went back out to those 1,100 homes and sent more mailers. After I won the runoff there was still the general election in November, but there I was unopposed so I focused my campaigning on issues.”
He says he was born in Kirtland, Ohio, and graduated from Kirtland High School in 1975. He earned a bachelor of science in chemical engineering, with a petroleum option, from Ohio State University in 1979. He started his career with Amoco, and worked for them for 19 years.
He says, “When I was working for Amoco in Denver one of the people in my office was Patty Tilley. Her roommate was Tammy Clarey, and Patty introduced us when Tammy was in Patty’s office. At first it was like, ‘Nice to meet you,’ and we went about our business. But it turns out there was a lot of matchmaking going on.
“For our first date Tammy and I met for lunch in downtown Denver, and a week later I took her out for dinner and to go to a comedy club. I asked her, ‘How can such an attractive lady stay single,’ which was lame. But she confessed she was formerly married and had a five-year-old daughter, and told me if I wanted to, I could just take her home. I said I’d take her to the club anyway, and we ended up getting married in 1990.” Tammy’s daughter, Jessica Clarey, now lives in South Dakota, and has the Paces’ three grandchildren.
After Amoco, Paces worked for Cairn Engineering, an Indian company for four years, then worked up to the position of chief operating officer of Reliance Industries Limited, an Indian multinational conglomerate company.
He says, “I learned a valuable lesson in India. ‘The trouble with ignorance is you don’t know you have it.’ The Indian people are very educated, but I was one of only a few ‘ex-pats’ in the company, so I had a lot of authority. I found if, instead of just giving orders, I asked the people working for me enough questions like, ‘How would you do this?’ I created an environment where people can have ideas. They would come up with good solutions I hadn’t thought of.”
Meanwhile Patty married Mike Norris, from Ingram. In 2000, when the Paces started thinking about where they wanted to retire, their first choice was one of the places they had lived, Lafayette, La. But when they looked around there, they couldn’t find the land they wanted. Mike and Patty asked them to think about the Hill Country, so when Paces and Tammy came from India on a home leave visit, they contacted a realtor to show them property during a two-day Hill Country visit.
After some hesitation, the realtor put together a tour of six different properties. Paces says they fell in love with one of them, and made a successful offer that day. “We can be decisive when we need to.” They began building their home, and had it “livable but still a fixer-upper” when he retired during the big downturn in oil in 2015.
Paces says, “I was sworn in as County Commissioner for Precinct 2 on the first of January, and I’m still finding out how to do that job. But I remember what I learned in India, so I’ll be asking a lot of questions.”
