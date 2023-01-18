Asking questions
Rich Paces, the new Precinct 2 county commissioner, is settling into his office, still wearing his Center Point Volunteer Fire Department cap. He says he’s particularly proud of a plaque he’s hung on his wall, from working in Lafayette, La., naming him an “Honorary Cajun.” In part it says, “Many supervisors are respected for the position they hold, many as an individual, but few are greatly loved. You are one of the few.”

Rich Paces says he was happily retired, making improvements on his Hill Country home after living abroad for 19 years during his career on the oil and gas industry. He was active in the Center Point community as a member of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, and vice-president of the Center Point Area Historical Preservation Association, but had no inclination to run for office.

“Then a neighbor put a bug in my ear,” he says. “Doug Hug told me I should run for County Commissioner. On May 21 of 2021 I attended a rally for Roman Garcia, and Alan West was the speaker. He said, ‘To right this sinking ship we need conservatives to run for every local office.’ I decided at that moment, I would run.”

