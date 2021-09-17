Tickets available for Carlos & Dan at Arcadia

Put on your cowboy boots and get ready to hit the dance floor! Kerrville based country-western musical outfit Carlos & Dan and the Silver Bullets return to the Arcadia Live Theatre Saturday Night, Sept. 18.
You will not want to miss this fun celebration of entirely local talent!
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
For more information, call or email the Box Office at (830) 315-5483, boxoffice@thearcadialive.org.
