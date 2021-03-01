Blankenship joins Century 21 Farm & Ranch Division

CENTURY 21 The Hills Realty announced that Steve Blankenship has joined its firm in the Farm & Ranch division.
Blankenship is a Texas native that grew up following his father’s passion for the outdoors, quail hunting, bird dogs and habitat improvement. He has chased bird dogs and quail from Santa Anna to Aspermont to Childress and many counties in between.
His passion for the outdoors led him to fulfill the dream of owning and improving a 400-acre ranch south of Graham, Texas. Several years later he sold it through a 1031 exchange.
He has worked with Texas Parks and Wildlife staff implementing a wildlife improvement plan on his ranch. He has a wide array of experience in real estate, from commercial construction to single-family residential renovation, sales and management.
Blankenship has been active in the technology side of real estate since 1997. He founded a Real Estate Technology company in 1999. He created products for Commercial/Multifamily REIT and Owner/Managers to document and streamline their maintenance processes, to consistently deliver a high level of service to their residents.
His professional experience includes manager of a family-owned commercial construction company, and CEO of a startup real estate technology company. Steve earned a BBA degree from the University of North Texas in marketing.
"We are honored to have Steve join our team," said Toni Manchester, Broker/Owner of Century 21 The Hills Realty. "It’s an exciting time to be with the CENTURY 21 The Hills Realty as we increase our market presence in the Texas Hill Country. It is because of our amazing agents that we are ranked #4 in Texas Century 21 companies, and in the top 7% nationwide. We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry. Performance-based training is necessary to assure that CENTURY 21 associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients."
