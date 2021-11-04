KPUB recognized for ‘Excellence in Public Power Communications’ for second year

The Kerrville Public Utility Board has been recognized by the American Public Power Association (APPA) as the recipient of two national awards for its public power communications for the second year in a row.
KPUB was honored with an award of excellence in the website/social media category for its powering a better community social media campaigns and an award of merit in the print/digital communications category for its annual community report. The awards were presented this week at APPA’s Customer Connections Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“We’re always looking for creative ways to share KPUB’s story and the value of having a public power utility company here to serve our community,” said Allison Bueché, KPUB director of Customer and Community Relations. “Being recognized by our peers for KPUB’s communication efforts is a great honor.”
Of the more than 2,000 not-for-profit public power utilities across the nation, only 38 earned this prestigious award from APPA, with just three of them being Texas public power utilities.
