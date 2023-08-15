It was Oct. 19, 2018 when Mr. and Mrs. Parker, of Kerrville, took the inaugural Kerr Konnect ride.
The Parkers were ecstatic to be the first to be chauffeured to H-E-B by Sandra Chase, who is still a Kerr Konnect driver. H-E-B has been a constant support for Kerr Konnect and the volunteers that make the non-profit service possible.
H-E-B’s commitment to community support has never been more visible or appreciated, especially by Kerr Konnect volunteers.
In 2022, Kerr Konnect instituted a gas-reimbursement program due to the rising cost of fuel and unpredictable nature of the post-Covid economy.
They announced the continuance of the Gas Expense Reimbursement Program through 2024, with the gracious donation of $5,000 in H-E-B gas-grocery cards.
With the GERP, volunteers accumulate mileage through the rides they’ve given and the miles they have traveled on behalf of Kerr Konnect.
For every 75 miles driven by a volunteer, the volunteer will receive a $10 gas-grocery card. Miles are accrued over a two-month period. We are extremely grateful for the generosity of H-E-B and proud to be part of H-E-B Helping Here.
Kerr Konnect has provided over 1,500 rides to H-E-B since 2018. Upon receiving the recent H-E-B donation, Kerr Konnect drivers happened to cross the 170,000-mile marker, which means that 170K miles have been driven (within the 10-mile radius of the Kerr County Courthouse) by volunteers since that first ride to H-E-B.
