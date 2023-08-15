It was  Oct. 19, 2018 when Mr. and Mrs. Parker, of Kerrville, took the inaugural Kerr Konnect ride.

The Parkers were ecstatic to be the first to be chauffeured to H-E-B by Sandra Chase, who is still a Kerr Konnect driver. H-E-B has been a constant support for Kerr Konnect and the volunteers that make the non-profit service possible.

