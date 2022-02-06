Zion Lutheran Church is inviting the public to attend “Classic Movie Night” on Friday, Feb. 11 for a showing of Disney’s “The Love Bug.”
Movie Night will begin at 6:30 p.m.in the church’s new, large sanctuary. There is plenty of room for social distancing.
The event is free to attend. Popcorn, soda, water and hot cocoa will be available by donation, which is not required. Funds collected will fund future youth events.
For more information please call: (830) 257-8411, or check out the website at www.zionkerrville.org.
