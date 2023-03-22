Keeping track
Jennette Dennis, Kerrville Police Department’s inventory control analyst and 2023 Civilian Employee of the Year, shows off a KPD patch from one of the many small bins she keeps track of. On the other end of her job description, she also tracks usage of the department’s motor vehicles, and even the maintenance of the KPD building she works in.

Jennette Dennis says the Kerrville Police Department used to have a quartermaster to keep track of all the gear and vehicles the department depends on to keep the people of Kerrville safe, but past budget cuts caused that position to be eliminated. The various duties were parceled out to other lieutenants.

“As the department grew, that didn’t work so well,” she says. “Lieutenants have more to do with their primary responsibilities. So KPD pulled that position back together, and they hired me in August of 2021, as the ‘inventory control analyst,’ to keep control of everything.”

