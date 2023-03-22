Keeping track

Jennette Dennis says the Kerrville Police Department used to have a quartermaster to keep track of all the gear and vehicles the department depends on to keep the people of Kerrville safe, but past budget cuts caused that position to be eliminated. The various duties were parceled out to other lieutenants.
“As the department grew, that didn’t work so well,” she says. “Lieutenants have more to do with their primary responsibilities. So KPD pulled that position back together, and they hired me in August of 2021, as the ‘inventory control analyst,’ to keep control of everything.”
She says her biggest job is to track anything that is serialized. That includes weapons, tasers, radios, radar units, body cams, shields, body armor plates, flashlights, concussion and gas grenades, drones, and some other things. “I have to know which officer has which piece of equipment,” she says. “And a lot of the serial-numbered items have expiration dates. For instance, the heavy armor plates used in the SWAT vests, and the lighter inserts in the vests field officers’ wear, all expire after a certain time. I have to know when each of them expires, and I have to notify the officers in time to exchange them before the end date.”
She says she also tracks every motor vehicle the department has. “Right now the patrol cars are shared between two officers. We have ‘A-side’ and ‘B-side’ officers who have to clear all their personal gear out of their car after their shift, so the other officer can use the vehicle. The department is moving toward having enough cars for every officer, which means they won’t have to have a place to store gear when they’re off-shift.”
Her first task, when KPD is authorized a new vehicle, is to oversee the purchase and acquisition of the car. Then she arranges for “up-fitting,” or adding everything from radios to decals, to turn a generic police vehicle into a KPD cruiser. She tracks the finance and insurance, and repairs if the vehicle is involved in an accident. Accidents also require a report to the city’s risk management office. And of course she keeps track of repairs, down vehicles, and routine maintenance.
She says, “Every time a vehicle needs an oil change, I notify the officer and make an appointment. I help them schedule annual inspections and vehicle registration. Every year I also have to make sure the radar unit gets recertified, so if the officer writes a speeding citation it will stand up in court.”
In addition to all the equipment, she says she also issues uniforms. “Every new officer gets a ‘Class A’ uniform, a long-sleeve shirt and tie, a tie bar, a badge, collar-pins, pants, a belt, and a cap with its own badge. Duty uniforms add four more shirts, two more pairs of pants, a jacket, raincoat, and traffic vest. Then there’s all the equipment. There’s a three-page list of everything an officer signs for, and they leave here with five bags. Some officers also have special-duty items, for instance if they are part of the SWAT team. Then, when an officer leaves, I have to check everything in.
“With KPD growing, my job description has tripled in a year and a half. Mostly I receive the uniform shirts with everything sewn on, but there was one time when we were having supply chain issues, and an officer needed a shirt for his promotion ceremony. So I found myself at my desk sewing on sergeant’s stripes. My duties can get very fluid.”
She says she also oversees maintenance on the KPD office building, including being the point person when repairs are needed, escorting outside vendors while they work, escorting outside cleaning crews, tracking fire extinguisher servicing, and serving as the point person for the custodial staff.
Anything that needs to be shipped or received also goes through her office, she says, and when equipment reaches its limit of usefulness, she’s in charge of getting rid of it.
Dennis says she was born in Panama City, Calif., and raised in Ojai, Calif. “While I was at Chaparral High School I started dating Robert Reyes. He was friends with Kirk Dennis, who lived three houses from him. After Rob and I broke up, Kirk approached me at a football game, and asked me to Homecoming. Kirk and I were married in 1993, when I was 17. Because I was underage, Kirk, my father and I had to go to court. The judge granted permission on the condition that we fulfilled pre-marital counseling with our pastor. My husband became my legal guardian once we were married. That meant that until I turned 18 he had to write my permission slips for school.”
During her junior year, Dennis says she became pregnant. Her Aunt Colleen Fry taught her accounting on the job, working for Fry’s bookkeeping business, through most of her pregnancy.
She says, “After my daughter, Aleena, was born we moved to Oregon, before I graduated. But Kirk’s mother, Nancy Dennis, worked for the school, and she sent me the books and assignments by mail so I could keep going. I finished, and went back to Chaparral to take finals and graduate in 1995. I was seven months pregnant with our son, Austin.”
After the move to Oregon she worked for several businesses, including Oregon State University. They moved back to Ojai in 2006, where Dennis worked with accounts payable, payroll, purchasing, and tracking attendance for the Ojai Unified School District.
Then in 2012 she was diagnosed with Clostridioides difficile, and because of the episodes had to file for disability in 2013. She says, “Aleena married Blake Chambers, from Kerrville, who she met when he was a Seabee in Port Hueneme, Calif. They had a daughter, Liliana Chambers, who was born in 2013. Blake was injured in Afghanistan and received a medical discharge. He moved my daughter and granddaughter to Kerrville in 2014. We followed them at the end of 2016, and my son, Austin, and daughter-in-law, Sorelle, followed in 2017.”
She says after working with many gastrointestinal specialists and dieticians, she was finally able to return to work in August 2021, when she started at KPD.
She says when she isn’t keeping track of everything at the police department, she and Kirk are busy renovating their home. “My father, Richard Fry, is a contractor in Arizona, and every year he comes here for vacation, and we do a project. The last one was removing a fireplace and building a walk-in closet. But I’m glad to be recovered enough that I can work again, and I’m glad it’s at the police department.”
At a recent City Council meeting, KPD Chief Chris McCall recognized Dennis as the “2023 Civilian Employee of the Year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.