Playhouse 2000 announced the slate of artists coming to Kerrville for the 2023-24 season of the Century 21 – The Hills Realty Cailloux Performances at a “Preview Party” on Sunday.
More than 100 guests enjoyed wine, cheese, and the first chance to see what’s in store for the series in the coming year.
The Cailloux Performances were launched more than a decade ago by Playhouse 2000, with an eye toward filling the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts with a wide variety of high-quality events that otherwise would not be seen in a community the size of Kerrville.
The new series will kick off with classical chamber music when the Austin-based “Artisan String Quartet” will perform music by Beethoven, Dvorak and others on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Made up of principal players from the Austin Symphony, “Artisan” is the Quartet in Residence of the San Antonio Mozart Festival and Georgetown’s Texas Bach Festival. They are also hosts of the annual Mason Chamber Music Festival in Mason, Texas.
The sights and sounds of classic operetta will be featured when the world-famous “New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players” appear at the Cailloux Theater on Sunday, Nov. 5.
The “Players” are considered among the world’s premiere purveyors of the ever-popular comic operas of W. S. Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan, with more than 45 years of experience and multiple award-winning productions seen both in New York and around the world.
Their performance will include a fully staged “Pirates of Penzance” condensed to one act, followed after intermission by an hour of G&S favorites, including requests from the audience.
The Cailloux Performances will jump-start the Hill Country’s holiday season with Dublin, Ireland’s “Celtic Angels Christmas,” a collection of both seasonal and traditional Irish hits, on Sunday, Nov. 26, the first Sunday after Thanksgiving.
The five amazing voices of “Celtic Angels” are joined on stage by the intricate and stirring steps of “The Celtic Knight Dancers” featuring former members of the smash-hit program RiverDance. Everything is accompanied by the traditional sounds of “The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin,” coming together in an afternoon that marries the old and the new worlds.
Things change pace somewhat in January, when talented singer/songwriter Lisa McLowry brings to the Cailloux stage the amazing tribute to an American Pop-Music Icon, “The Beat Goes On: Six Decades of Cher,” on Saturday, Jan. 20.
McLowry has perfected a “look alike, sound alike, talk alike, walk alike” tribute to the Diva that is simply uncanny in its execution. More than just a tribute concert, “The Beat Goes On” is a high-energy, Broadway-style review of Cher’s impact on the music so many of us grew up with.
The show includes all the hits, all the stories, and all the costumes that have made Cher beloved across the world in a rendition that is guaranteed to leave audiences wondering if they’re seeing the real thing.
The most recent winners of the American Bluegrass Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” award, North Carolina’s “Balsam Range,” will bring their unique style to the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Feb. 24.
“Balsam Range” appeared as part of the 2018-19 Cailloux Performances, and have been the most-requested return engagement in the years since.
Their highly polished sound ranges from the twang of traditional Appalachian songs, through the intricacies of classic Bluegrass, to the outstanding harmony and heart-felt lyrics of modern “Newgrass.” All of it is performed at a level that has kept “Balsam Range” on the Billboard Bluegrass charts for more than 14 years.
The final event in the 2023-24 series is a tribute to Rock legends “Queen” created by visionary lead vocalist Emo Alaeddin. “The Kings of Queen” will appear on Saturday, April 27.
Alaeddin and his talented band offer a 100 percent live and 100 percent accurate tribute to the late Freddie Mercury in a “just like the record” style.
With a show that includes mega-hits like “We are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bicycle Race,” and, of course, the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Kings of Queen” will offer the thrill of seeing “Queen” live at their peak.
All performances are presented in the Cailloux Theater, located at 910 Main Street in downtown Kerrville.
Show times are 3 p.m. for Sunday concerts, 7:30 p.m. for Saturday evening shows.
The 2023-24 Cailloux Performances are sponsored by Century 21 – The Hills Realty.
Season ticket packages, including both full, six-show season passes and “Pick Three” packages, offer advance guaranteed seating and savings of up to 15 percent off the cost of single tickets, and are available now. Single tickets to all events will go on sale Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.
Information and season ticket packages can be purchased through the Cailloux Box Office, in person Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by telephone any time at (830) 896-9393.
Packages are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where a modest convenience fee will apply to all sales.
