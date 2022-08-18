The Hill Country real estate market remains hot, just like our current temperatures. After taking the summer off, the Republican Women of Kerr County are back to work and are hitting the pavement hard.
Dr. Charles Gilliland, Research Economist and Adjunct Associate Professor of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center, will be the featured speaker at the Republican Women of Kerr County’s August General Meeting on Friday, Aug. 19.
Dr. Charles Gilliland, a native of Colorado, grew up on a cattle ranch and graduated from Regis College in Denver, Colo. with an B.A. degree, later earning his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Texas A&M University.
Gilliland formerly served as a Helen and O.N. Mitchell Fellow of Real Estate and Clinical Professor of Finance teaching real estate investment analysis in the Master of Real Estate program in the Mays School at Texas A&M University. In 2009, the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers bestowed its Golden Quill Award on Gilliland.
In 2010, the Farm Credit Bank of Texas inducted Gilliland into the Academy of Honor for significant contributions to agriculture.
Gilliland has served as President of the Bryan Texas Rotary Club where he is a Paul Harris Fellow. More recently, the International Association of Business Communicators awarded him their Bronze Quill Award for writing.
At the Texas A&M University Real Estate Research Center, Gilliland concentrates on research of appraisal issues, development issues, property rights, rural land markets, property taxation, water marketing, and associated issues.
Dr. Gilliland has contributed expert testimony before the United States Senate, Texas Senate, and Texas House of Representatives. He has an extensive publication record, including a book entitled “Buying Rural Land In Texas.”
Gilliland has also provided consulting services for historical ranches, corporations, universities, and national boards.
The community is encouraged to attend this meeting, specifically local real estate professionals, appraisers, brokers, custom home builders, and land developers.
The Republican Women of Kerr County general meetings are held the third Friday of every month (except for December), at the Inn of the Hills. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon.
Women, men and students are invited to attend RWKC meetings, and hear important topics from various speakers. Topics and speakers range from community to national level.
