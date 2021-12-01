Barron watches over Kerrville’s public works

As the new Kerrville executive director of public works and engineering, Stuart Barron says he oversees seven departments, including engineering, water production, water distribution, wastewater collection, streets and drainage, water reclamation, and solid waste.
“Each division has a superintendent,” he says. “I will provide administrative oversight of their daily operations.”
He says Kerrville’s water supply is the focus of several departments. The city has four main sources of water, including the Guadalupe River; water impounded from the river when there is a surplus; native groundwater wells from underground aquifers; and aquifer storage and recovery, or “ASR” wells. All of that water is allocated by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality water masters.
“TCEQ makes sure every community in Texas has access to the water they need,” Barron says. “Our water production balances what water we draw from each source, purifies it to drinking-water standards, and pumps it up to the water tanks on hills around Kerrville.”
Water distribution takes it from there, he says. They maintain the distribution pipes that move the water to the individual customer water meters for each home and business in the city system.
He says customers use the water in one of two ways. First, if they drink it or use it in washing or cooking then it goes down the drains, and wastewater collection brings it back to be purified.
Second, if they water their lawn or wash their cars or sidewalks, it flows along with rain across the ground and down the streets into the drainage system. The streets and drainage department maintains the city’s streets and sidewalks, both for driving and walking and to insure water drains without causing problems.
This department also maintains Kerrville’s traffic signals. “That causes some confusion,” Barron says. “The city only has three traffic signals, at Water St. and Earl Garrett, at Schreiner and Hays St., and on Holdsworth Dr. at the Sports Complex. All of the other signals are on numbered Texas roads, like Hwy. 16 (Sidney Baker) and Hwy. 27 (Main St.), and they are the responsibility of the Texas Department of Transportation.”
Barron says, “Water doesn’t go bad, it just gets dirty. Whether water is collected as wastewater or drainage, our water reclamation department cleans it up to better than river quality. From there it can go into one of our ‘gray water’ ponds, to be recycled for landscaping, or returned to the river. We try to track every molecule of water from the river, to treatment, to customers, to reclamation, then back to the Guadalupe River, where it runs down for other communities to use.”
As Kerrville grows, Barron says the engineering department makes sure future construction makes his other departments’ work possible. “Any time somebody develops something, whether it’s a single lot or a 200-lot subdivision, they have to show our engineers their streets and lots, including water and sewer lines, meet our standards. That includes both private development and public or city projects. They provide plans, we review and approve them, then we inspect what they build. For city projects, we also manage the bidding process so City Council can sign the contract.”
He says his remaining department, solid waste, runs the city’s garbage collection, recycling, and disposal operations.
“It’s my aim, as executive director, to keep the departments moving forward. But it wouldn’t be possible to do that without the great staff that supports me.”
Barron says he was born and raised on his family’s Whitetail Ranch, between Kerrville and Fredericksburg. He graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1993, then earned a bachelor of science in agricultural business management from Sam Houston State University.
He says while he was at SHS he went to the dances, and at one of them met Dawn Spies. They both loved to dance, and ended up getting married in October of 2003.
After graduating, Barron says he returned to the Hill Country, and spent six months working for his mother, Judy Barron, at Judy’s Liquor Store in Fredericksburg. Then he landed a job at the Texas Workforce Center.
“Working for Texas Workforce is the best way to find a job,” he says. “You get to see all the new postings. After three months I took a position at Upper Guadalupe River Authority, where I reviewed district inspections and monitored floodplain revisions for three years. My boss there, Charlie Wiedenfeld, told me, ‘You’re in the water business now. You can’t get out.’”
In 2004 Kerr County took over the program he was working on, so Barron says he took an entry-level position at Kerrville’s wastewater plant. Over the past 17 years, he’s worked his way up from there.
“We still live on Whitetail Ranch,” he says. “Our sons go to Fredericksburg High School. Sam is a senior, and plays varsity football; and Gus is a freshman on the tennis team. We’re active in both communities.”
