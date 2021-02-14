‘Villainous Company’ opens at VK Garage Theater

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, opened their "Season 2021" with an amusing new "caper" on Friday, and audiences had lots of good things to say on their way out of the VK Garage Theater.
"Fun" was the most often used word to describe P2K's production of "Villainous Company," a new play that author Victor L. Cahn describes as "a caper for three women."
The cast, including Emery Dorman, Aliesha Skipping and Emily Edwards, presents a fascinating tale of international intrigue that unfolds in real time over the course of an hour and a quarter.
The story's twists and turns flow with both humor and suspense, taking the audience on a delightful evening's journey that is suitable for the whole family.
The play will be presented in the VK Garage Theater, located at 305 Washington St. at its corner with Main Street, through Sunday, Feb. 21.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sundays, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.
Admission is limited to just 30 so that "Social Distancing" can be provided between pairs of seated patrons, and face coverings are required. Any parties of three or more who wish to be seated together should call the box office in advance to make those arrangements. All seats are $22.
Tickets for all Playhouse 2000 events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
