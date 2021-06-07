Sisterhood for Good awards $30K in grants

Sisterhood for Good – a women’s giving circle of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country – recently awarded grants totaling $30,000.
The two grantees who each received $15,000 were the Hill Country Crisis Council and Christian Women's Job Corps.
In normal years, the Sisterhood hosts multiple events in the spring to recruit members and raise funds. In this pandemic year, its Leadership Team – Holly Jones, Lisa Dyal, Karin Tackett, Carol Triola and Karol Schreiner – converted the program to an all-online format. Despite having no events, the Sisterhood was still able raise funds and offer meaningful grants for important work in Kerrville.
In 2021, the Crisis Council completed a strategic plan with goals to establish a greater presence and awareness across the region, and provide program services from a single campus for the Kerr County area. The funds from Sisterhood For Good will be layered into this strategic vision.
CWJC Director, Ann Buck was thrilled to receive the news about the grant award. "We will be upgrading the computer lab with the SFG funds (among other upgrades), and we are now taking applications for the Fall Semester."
For more information about Sisterhood for Good or the Community Foundation, visit www.communtiyfoundation.net.
