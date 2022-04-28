KPUB awards $12K in scholarships to seniors

As a community-owned utility company, powering a better education and investing in the future of our youth is important to the Kerrville Public Utility Board.
For 10 years now, KPUB has awarded two scholarships to deserving seniors in its service area to help make their college dreams a reality.
The scholarship awards are $6,000 overall to each 2022 KPUB scholarship recipient, with a $1,500 award issued annually that is renewable for up to four years. KPUB’s recipients are chosen by a scholarship selection committee based upon a short essay, economic need and accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, participation in school activities and community involvement.
“I was so impressed with the applicants and the hardworking students we have in our community,” said Larry Howard, KPUB Board of Trustees Member. “It was a very difficult selection process because we had so many strong candidates apply. We have two very deserving women receiving this year’s scholarships, and we wish them the best of luck as they start their college academic career.”
KPUB is pleased to announce its 2022 scholarship recipients are two local seniors, Nicole Hardy (Tivy High School) and Abby Walker (Ingram Tom Moore High School). Nicole has been accepted to Schreiner University and will major in business and marketing with a minor in elementary education. Abby has been accepted to Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, and will major in early childhood education.
