A variety of projects are planned for the Cailloux Theater stage in April, meaning that the facility's staff will be busy with some unusual preparations to ensure each event runs smoothly.
The month's offerings begin on Friday, April 8 with the opening of the new musical "For Such A Time As This" by local artists Rob Ward and Lew King.
For this show, the stage will be full of scenery and the orchestra pit will be lowered and full of nine musicians.
The very next night, Saturday, April 9, the Cailloux Performances series will present the final event in the 2021/22 season with "The Jive Aces" direct from London.
For this show, the scenery from Friday will be removed, the orchestra pit raised, and all aspects of the musical will be stored away overnight.
Then, everything will be reversed for the Matinee performance of the musical on Sunday, April 10, for a run that will conclude on April 24.
At that point, the stage will be converted once again, this time by clearing the deck and installing the "orchestra shell" in preparation for the final performance in the Symphony of the Hills 2021-22 Season, "Primitive Echoes" on Thursday, April 28.
At the same time, early voting will commence in the Cailloux Lobby on Monday, April 25.
"This is a really magnificent facility, and our goal has always been to keep it as busy as our audience will allow," said Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Playhouse 2000, managers of the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. "This is first time we've leveraged the hall to this extent, and we can't wait to see how well it performs."
The transition between all of these events is coordinated by P2K Technical Director Nick Boland, who has been with the company for about 12 years.
Nick supervises a staff of part-time stage hands who will move lighting fixtures, electrical wires, sound equipment, and more overnight between events, ensuring that everything is right in time for the audience to enjoy a terrific show.
"For Such A Time As This" has performances on Friday, April 8 and Sunday, April 10, the following weekend on Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, and then again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 22-24. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
"The Jive Aces: Swingtime" performs one time only, on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The Symphony of the Hills "Primitive Echoes" will be presented on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for all these shows and more are available at the Cailloux Box Office, by phone at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000.
More information, including other performances coming to The Cailloux Theater, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
