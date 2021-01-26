Families & Literacy, Inc. is currently registering students for their Spring classes which began Jan. 19 for GED preparation and Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language, and Civics & U.S. Government classes are available. Classes are in the evenings on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Kerrville First United Methodist Church.
The GED prep/ABE and the English as a Second Language classes are also available to take 100 percent virtually with your own device at home.
“We encourage anyone interested in furthering their education to consider registering now,” said Executive Director Misty Kothe. “With our new web-based curriculum for GED and ESL classes, there is so much opportunity to learn in-person, at home, or even during breaks at work. We want to help you be successful in continuing your education through a program where 80 percent of the costs are underwritten by local donors.”
Students can register online by visiting www.familiesandliteracy.org, or learn more by calling the Families & Literacy office at 896-8787.
The Families & Literacy office is open Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and located at 530 Methodist Encampment Road at the Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley campus.
Families & Literacy, Inc. is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization serving more than 1,000 individuals each year through adult education programs in Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall and Kimble Counties. For information contact Misty Kothe, executive director, Families & Literacy, Inc. at 896-8787 or visit their website, www.familesandliteracy.org.
