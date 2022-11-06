Teacher Feature: Caroline Talley

School: Early Childhood Center.
Subject taught: Three-year-old pre-kindergarten.
Years teaching: Three years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Texas A&M University, and a master of science in library science from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Reason you chose a career in education: I come from a family of teachers. My mother, Elizabeth Talley, teaches senior English. My father, Eric Talley became a bass fisherman after he retired from teaching physical education and coaching golf. My grandmother, Debbie Bourn, taught elementary school, and my great-grandmother, Jane Dunn-Taylor, taught history.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing the growth in students, and how they change so much at that age.
Hardest part of teaching: My hardest part is waking up in time for my 45-minute commute to come to school.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I don’t know if I would change anything.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Catastrophic Leave Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I have three dogs I love to take to the river, and I like kayaking. I’m going to the Galapagos Islands with my parents this summer.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Corsicana, graduating from Corsicana High School in 2016. When I went to Texas A&M I took the “Aggie Term,” a year-long teaching residency where I was paid by A&M and taught through a contract with Bryan ISD. I graduated in 2020. I started teaching fifth-grade math in Boerne to be closer to my boyfriend, Zach Hobbs, who is a welder. While teaching, I earned my MS at TAMU-Commerce. Instead of fifth-graders, I was really looking to work with younger students, so in 2021 I applied in Boerne ISD and KISD. Kerrville turned out to be the better offer, so I’m starting my second year at the ECC. My three dogs are Pepper, a French bulldog; Hoot, a black lab; and Shane, a Catahoula.
