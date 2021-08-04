Interim at Notre Dame

Ellen Kenalty says she was named Notre Dame Catholic School interim principal unexpectedly, when Principal Sandi Killo was injured.
“Sandi is doing fine at home, healing her fractures,” Kenalty says. “She had already intended for 2021-2022 to be her last year before retiring, but the accident convinced her it was time to go ahead and end her long career in education.”
Long-time NDS teacher Kenalty, who joined the school’s staff in 2001, says she then stepped up to take the lead. “The archdiocese, which serves as our ‘superintendent’s office,’ has a process for selecting principals during normal transitions, and I haven’t gone through that. So they named me ‘interim principal.’ Hopefully, the ‘interim’ will drop off next year.”
She says she is already getting a crash course in all the jobs a principal does, before students come in the doors Aug. 16.
“Principals are responsible for all the administrative tasks,” she says. “That’s a bit complicated right now. Catholic schools are reaccredited every seven years, and it’s our turn. That means taking a deep look at our identity, including as a Catholic organization, at our academic curriculum, how we manage our facility, and how we implement technology.”
She says the principal’s job also includes scheduling, fundraising, hiring, observing teachers, staff development, and improving the school’s relationship to parents and the community.
Then she quotes Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
“We get a lot of support from the Hill Country community,” she says. “But it starts here, as we develop relationships within the school, serve our students, relate to our parents, and find opportunities to reach out into our community. All of that gets returned as support for the school and its programs.”
Kenalty says school “started” Aug. 2. That’s when teachers returned to their classrooms. “But we already had teachers coming in earlier, preparing.” Student registration was Aug. 2 and 3. She has been doing everything from last-minute hiring to meeting in San Antonio with the archdiocese.
She says the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio supervises all the Catholic schools under its jurisdiction, which runs from Kerrville-Fredericksburg to Del Rio, “A lot of schools.”
Kenalty is also planning her first teacher in-service for the week of Aug. 9, preparing her 10 classroom teachers, her seven special-subject teachers, her three office staff, and herself to greet about 140 students on Monday, Aug. 16.
Notre Dame has a maximum class size of 20 students, she says, but the average is closer to 13. Most of her teachers have been with her for eight to 10 years, but this year there are two new-hires. “We get teachers who come here because they want their children to come here, and want to teach here as well. As I did. And we get teachers who taught here, moved away because of family jobs, and return when they can.”
Kenalty says she was born and raised up north, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Her father, Alan McQuinn, was Canadian, but her mother, Suzanne Smith McQuinn, was born and raised in Kerrville. Kenalty therefore held dual citizenship.
She says her Canadian high school was the Halifax Ladies College, founded in 1887 to “provide a liberal education for girls and young women.” When she graduated, in 1979, it was a college-preparatory school. Kenalty pursued her upper education at Mount Saint Vincent University, in Halifax, earning a bachelor of science in psychology in 1983.
She says, “We kept flying down from Canada to see my grandparents. We asked ourselves whether we wanted to keep living in snow, or move where it was hot. We moved to Kerrville in 1989. My mother now lives at Juniper. Ashlea Martin got her political science degree at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She’s married, and is the office manager for Falcon Insurance here in Kerrville. Curtis Kenalty is a junior, also at A&M CC, majoring in mechanical engineering.”
Kenalty says she has seen big changes in her education career, going from chalkboards to smartboards, and watching NDS grow from its small footprint. “I remember the old cafeteria, which is now a small classroom it was so little, to our new social center which serves as a cafeteria. Even now we’re outgrowing our facilities. If we had a building for our special programs; religion, art, music, and such, those teachers wouldn’t have to go from classroom to classroom.”
Another big change Kenalty says happened was in the faculty. “I raised my two children, Ashlea and Curtis, at Notre Dame. From its founding in 1912 NDS had mostly nuns for teachers. The principal was Sister Conchessa Johnston, and I guess she liked how I was raising my children, and I was earning my master of education at Schreiner University, because she talked me into coming to NDS in 2001. But in the 1990s the order of nuns had to grow with changing times, and instead of education, took on the mission of serving retired teachers.”
So Kenalty says Notre Dame is now staffed with highly-qualified and loyal laypersons. “It was a big shock when Sister Conchessa left in 2003. It seems like she had been here forever.”
Kenalty says when she isn’t being an educator, she likes to travel with Ashlea, particularly where they can study history. “Our last trip was to Charleston, S.C. We finally got to visit Fort Sumter, and we toured the Custom House, where state representatives signed to ratify the new U.S. Constitution. They have a chair George Washington used. I was like, ‘I’m walking on the floor where he walked’.”
Now that her children are launched, Kenalty says her family is a golden retriever. “Three years ago one of my students, who was named Isabella, gave her to me. So I said, ‘Then she must be Bella.’ Now she’s my walking companion, and I’m thinking about putting a pad in my office for her, so she can reach out to students who need a friend.”
