Ribbon-cutting held at the Rain Water Catchment Facility

The City of Kerrville held an official ribbon-cutting recently to celebrate the completion of a Rain Water Catchment Facility in Louise Hays Park.
The 51,000-gallon tank collects rain water to be used for landscape irrigation in order to save potable drinking water and reduce storm water runoff and erosion. Rainfall is collected from the 10,000-square-foot roof of the nearby large pavilion and transferred to the tank through gutters and piping. The filtered water is then pumped into the irrigation system to water the newly planted Arizona Cypress trees.
This project was made possible through a partnership between the City of Kerrville and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA). UGRA provided a $10,000 grant to help fund the project.
“This is the first rain water catchment system currently in our parks system,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We are grateful for our partnership with UGRA to bring this project to fruition. Rain water collection is beneficial in a variety of ways. It is cost-effective, conserves potable water, reduces storm water runoff, and help us to be good stewards of water resources by providing a source of water for landscape irrigation as opposed to utilizing potable water.”
Proactive water planning and enhancing community partnerships were two key facets of the community feedback incorporated into the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan.
This project represents both of those strategies, and is a larger part of how the city is helping to implement the recently adopted Long Range Water Supply Plan, of which conservation of potable water was a key element.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx. gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
