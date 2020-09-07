Ribbon-cutting held at the Rain Water Catchment Facility

Ribbon cutting participants are, from left, Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle; Parks and Recreation Board Vice Chairman Lisa Nye-Salladin; City Councilmembers Delayne Sigerman and Judy Eychner; Upper Guadalupe River Authority Board Members Diane McMahon and Blake Smith; UGRA representatives Tara Bushnoe and Ray Buck; and Kerrville Deputy City Manager EA Hoppe.