“The Beat Goes On,” a fundraiser for local radio personality Rick Phipps is planned for May 28 and organizers want the community to “save the date.”
Phipps, a long-time resident of Kerrville, is heavily involved in many community organiations and in volunteering his time to help others.
Now it is time for others to help Phipps, after he spent five weeks in sedation and eight weeks in various hospitals and is now recovering.
“The Beat Goes On” will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and promises to be a full day of fun, featuring bands, food, a raffle, silent auction and much more.
The purpose of the event is to raise funds to help Phipps pay for expenses incurred as the result of many weeks of hospitalization.
For more information, visit “The Beat Goes On 2022” Facebook page.
For those who cannot attend or would like to donate now, a GoFundMe campaign has been started under Phipps’ name.
