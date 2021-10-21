Playhouse 2000 is joining forces with the Theater Department of Schreiner University to produce the long-delayed production of “Little Shop of Horrors” this week. The show opens in the Cailloux Theater on Oct. 22.
This is the third project in a partnership between P2K and Schreiner that started in 2018 with the George Gershwin musical “Crazy for You.” They followed that up with a combined production of the Broadway hit “Footloose” in 2019 before the COVID crisis called a halt to the planned 2020 presentation of “Little Shop.”
Following several delays and a re-casting audition earlier this year, the show is now ready to open tomorrow night and run for three weekends.
Schreiner Director of Theater Jeffrey Cunningham designed the multi-level set depicting the “Skid Row” area of “a city not far from here,” and multiple Schreiner students are actively participating in the creation of the show, both on-stage and back-stage, including Schreiner junior theater major Chloe Young as assistant stage manager.
From Playhouse 2000, Executive Director Jeffrey Brown is the co-stage director as well as music director, Amy Goodyear is the costume designer, and Nicholas Boland is technical director.
They are joined by community volunteers Heather Cunningham as co-stage director and choreographer, Kerri Sparkman as stage manager, and Darcey Wagner as puppet master.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a smash-hit Broadway musical based on a cult film by Roger Corman. It was the very first success for co-writers Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, who would go on to write some of the biggest hits for the Disney animation studio, including “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
The story of an alien plant that feeds on human blood and plots to take over the world ran for five years in New York’s Orpheum theater in its initial run, was made into a feature film starring Rick Moranis, and is one of the most popular shows on stages across the country and the world.
Tickets for “Little Shop of Horrors” are $22 and $27 with discounts for students and children, and are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393.
Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
In addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 is manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
